Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Happiness course was made for development of children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the closing ceremony of Happiness Utsav with government school children on July 29. CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government created many courses for the development of children and one of them is Happiness Course. While speaking at Happiness Utsav, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Last year 99.7 per cent results were obtained in the 12th class of Delhi schools which is history in the country. It is easy to repair the building, spend the money, call the contractor, and the building is fixed. Keeping in mind the development of the child, we have created many courses, one of which is the Happiness Course.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.