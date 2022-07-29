Happiness course was made for development of children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the closing ceremony of Happiness Utsav with government school children on July 29. CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government created many courses for the development of children and one of them is Happiness Course. While speaking at Happiness Utsav, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Last year 99.7 per cent results were obtained in the 12th class of Delhi schools which is history in the country. It is easy to repair the building, spend the money, call the contractor, and the building is fixed. Keeping in mind the development of the child, we have created many courses, one of which is the Happiness Course.”