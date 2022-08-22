Search icon
Hanuman Taal overflows due to continuous rainfall in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Due to continuous rainfall, Hanuman Taal in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh started overflowing on August 21. The pond’s water flowed to the adjacent road and started going to the lower settlements. Administration teams are keeping an eye in different areas of the city. People have been asked to stay away from inundated areas. “With continuous rainfall, such incidents have happened in multiple areas. Our teams are on it. We have also talked to the municipal corporation's technical team,” said SDM Namah Shivay Arjaria.

