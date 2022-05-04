Hanuman Chalisa row: Supporters celebrate after Court granted bail to Navneet, Ravi Rana

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana held celebrations in Amravati city of Maharashtra on May 04 after Mumbai Sessions Court granted bail to them in a sedition case. The case was lodged against them for allegedly "trying to incite communal violence by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's house". The supporters burst fire crackers and distributed sweets after the Court’s order.The Rana couple was sent to jail on April 25, 2022.