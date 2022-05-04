Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai Sessions Court grants bail to Ravi, Navneet Rana

Amid Hanuman Chalisa row, Mumbai Sessions Court on May 04, granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana. While addressing the Press, their lawyer, Rizwan Merchant informed, “Court has granted bail to Navneet and Ravi Rana. Some conditions have been imposed. They've been asked to cooperate in the investigation and interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.” He further said, “Another condition is that no tampering to be done with evidence. They are not allowed to give any sort of interview to the media. Hopefully, they will be released by today's evening.”