Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana taken for medical check-up from Byculla Jail

Mumbai Police on May 05 took an Independent MP from Amravati Constituency Navneet Rana from Byculla Jail. The medical check-up will be done Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Notably, the leader was released after she got bail from Mumbai Sessions Court on May 05 in a sedition case. The case was lodged against them for allegedly "trying to incite communal violence by reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's house". She was sent to jail on April 25, 2022.