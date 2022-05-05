Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being released from Byculla Jail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Amravati MP Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being released from Byculla jail on May 05. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the hospital to meet her. Notably, the leader was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up after she got bail from Mumbai Sessions Court on May 05 in a sedition case. The case was lodged against them for allegedly trying to incite communal violence by reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's house. She was sent to jail on April 25, 2022.