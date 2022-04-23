Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Rana challenged Law and Order situation says Anil Desai

Following the planned protest by MLA Ravi Rana, his wife MP Navneet Rana by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM’s residence ‘Matoshree’, Shiv Sena workers on April 23 staged a protest outside the residence of BJP MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said that they have challenged the Law and Order situation. “They (MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana) have challenged the Law and Order situation. They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect ‘Matoshree’,” he said.