Hanskhali rape-murder: CM Mamata has ashamed Bengali community, says BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar

BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar on April 15 slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement on Hanskhali rape and murder case. He said that CM Mamata has ashamed the Bengali community. He said, “Case should be registered against the CM, she can't question the character of victim. If there aren't rape cases every day, one won't feel that one is in Mamata Banerjee ruled West Bengal. Daily murders and rapes are trademark of Mamata's Bengal.” “Goons encouraged by TMC to loot panchayat election votes have become Frankenstein monsters who aren't even afraid of govt and police. Mamata's comments where she hurled allegations at victim & her character have ashamed the Bengali community,” he added.