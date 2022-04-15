Hanskhali rape-murder BJPs fact-finding team to submit report to JP Nadda

BJP's fact-finding team met the victim's family in Hanskhali, West Bengal on April 15. BJP leader Rekha Verma, a member of the team while speaking to Media informed that the team will submit report to JP Nadda. “I'll hand over the report to party chief JP Nadda tomorrow. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn't even accept that the girl was gang raped,” said BJP MP Rekha Verma.