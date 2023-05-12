“Hang me if I am guilty…” Former MP murder convict Anand Mohan Singh

Gangster-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan Singh on May 11 addressed a public meeting in Araria district in Bihar. While addressing the public, he said that he is ready to get hanged if he is guilty. He said, “This country is nobody’s property. Everybody has irrigated it with blood. I believe in law and Constitution and served a jail term. I am ready to get hanged if I am guilty.” On April 24, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners including former Lok Sabha member Anand Mohan Singh from jail. Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh walked free from Bihar's Saharsa jail, a move which was mandated following the amendment of the prison rules by the Bihar government allowing the release of 27 convicts including him. Anand Mohan was convicted in murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh.