Handmade toy exhibition held at Varanasi Railway Station under OSOP policy

Indian handmade toy exhibition was organised at Varanasi Railway Station on March 29. This initiative has been taken under ‘One Station, One Product’ by the Ministry of Railways. OSOP policy aims to give a new lease of life to the toy industry and generate employment opportunities. Varanasi is a hub of handcrafted wooden toys. There are about 4,500 craftsperson in Varanasi who are engaged in crafting wooden toys. Indian wooden toys are now getting a makeover to keep up with the global market. Speaking to ANI, Varanasi Station Manager Anand Mohan said, “An initiative has been taken under One Station One Product, in which local goods exhibition will be organized around all the stations, which will increase the sale of local goods and increase employment and people will get more information about local goods.”