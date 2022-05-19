Handled electricity-related situation very well from 1st May itself: Haryana Power Minister

Amid an unprecedented electricity crisis in Haryana, State Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on May 19 informed that the department has done very good management in the last four days related to electricity and there is no power cut anywhere. “We have done very good management in the last four days related to electricity. There is no power cut anywhere. We handled the electricity-related situation very well from 1st May itself. Our entire team, our engineers are doing a great job,” he said.