Half marathon in Srinagar promotes peace and unity

Donning their sports outfits and immersed in high spirit and enthusiasm, more than 700 people of different age groups and faiths lined up at the banks of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar to participate in the marathon. Themed as ‘Run for Unity’, the half marathon was organised by Jammu & Kashmir Police on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day'. This day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the man who played an important role in the unification of our country and is popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’. Aimed at spreading peace and brotherhood across all faiths and communities, such events are being organised by the J&K police on regular basis. Later an impressive prize distribution ceremony was held in which the winners of different events were honoured with cash prizes and trophies by the Chief Guest, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police of J&K. This initiative by the J&K Police was highly appreciated by the Participants especially the differently-abled ones, who said that more such events should be organised, keeping them in focus. Events like ‘Run for unity’ play an active role in strengthening the bond of oneness among people and thus should be organised on regular basis to spread brotherhood and harmony among all.