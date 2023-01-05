Search icon
Haldwani railway land case: Eviction case triggers protest, political slugfest intensifies

With the officials carrying out an inspection following an order of Uttarakhand High Court against encroachments near Haldwani railway station, residents of Banbhulpura held a candle march to register their protest and press for their demands. A congregational prayer 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
