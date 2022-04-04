Halal or jhatka meat issue created unnecessarily people not bothered HD Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on April 04 said that issues related to hijab and halal meat have been created unnecessarily and it will turn into communal clashes affecting industries in state. “People aren't bothered about halal or jhatka meat. These issues are created unnecessarily. If such communal clashes will start, then it will affect industries. That's why corporate companies are also worried about their future in the state,” Kumaraswamy added.