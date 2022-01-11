Gyms, swimming pools shut in Agra amid rising COVID cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Agra District administration on January 10 imposed fresh restrictions. District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh informed that gyms and swimming pools have been shut down. “With number of active COVID cases crossing 1000 mark in Agra on Monday, the district admin imposed fresh restrictions in the city. Gyms & swimming pools have been closed down. Wearing of mask would be mandatory,” said Agra District Magistrate.