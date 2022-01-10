Gym owners urges West Bengal Govt to operate at 50 pc capacity

Amid surge of COVID-19 cases, gym owner on January 09 urged the West Bengal government to allow them to operate gyms with 50 per cent capacity. "The fitness industry is suffering a lot because of the closure of gyms. I would request our CM to permit us to run the gyms at 50 per cent capacity, following all COVID guidelines," said gym owner.