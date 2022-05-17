Gyanvapi survey report only 50 pc ready, committee will seek 3-4 days from Court: Assistant Court Commissioner

The Court-appointed committee, who is responsible for the videography survey of Gyanvapi Mosque will not produce the report before the Court on May 17, as the survey report is only 50 per cent completed, informed Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh. “Survey lasted for 3 days from May 14 to 16. Only 50 per cent report is ready, not completed yet, which is why won't be able to produce it before the court today. We will seek 3-4 days' time from court,” he added.