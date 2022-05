Gyanvapi row: Temple can be made by putting stone, flag under Peepal tree, says Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking about Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that as per the Hindu religion, a temple can be built by putting a stone with a red flag around it at a Peepal tree. “In our Hindu religion, place a stone anywhere, put a red flag, a temple has been built under a Peepal tree,” said Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party Chief.