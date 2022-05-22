Gyanvapi row: Country’s biggest leaders trying to instigate fight between communities, says Shatrughan Sinha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on May 21 in Asansol, alleged that the country’s biggest leaders are trying to instigate fight between communities. “The value of the Dollar is skyrocketing, while India’s currency is at an all-time low. Increase in the price of petrol results in an increase in transport, food prices. Topics of temples and mosques are coming forth to distract people from the real issues. Fights are being instigated between people. Some people say that even riots are being instigated,” the TMC leader said.