Gyanvapi Mosque survey to continue on 3rd consecutive day in Varanasi

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh on May 16 in Varanasi, informed that the Gyanvapi Mosque survey will continue for the third consecutive day.“The Court Commission is conducting the Gyanvapi Mosque survey on the third day. We have made adequate arrangements to manage the heavy influx of devotees to Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Vaishakh Purnima today,” the Police Commissioner said.