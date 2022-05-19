Gyanvapi Mosque row: Time to put historical facts in right perspective, says RSS Leader

While speaking on the findings of the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar on May 18 said that the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before the society. “Gyanvapi issue is going on. Facts are coming out. I believe we should let them come out. In any case, truth always finds a way out. How long can you hide it? I believe it's time we put historical facts in the right perspective before society,” he added.