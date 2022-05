Gyanvapi Mosque row: BJP after all our Mosques, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on May 16 slammed the BJP-led Centre over the Gyanvapi Mosque row, and said that they are after all Mosques. She said, “They are after all our Mosques. Give us a list of all Mosques you are eyeing... They are after Gyanvapi Mosque now. Would everything be okay when they take all of it?”