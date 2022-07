Gyanvapi Case: Hindu petitioners demand day-to-day hearing

Speaking on next hearing in Gyanvapi case, Advocate Vishnu Jain on July 11 said that the Hindu petitioners have demanded a day-to-day hearing in the case from July 12 to July 15. “Hoping that the Hindu side will conclude its arguments in 2 days when we get the opportunity. We have demanded the court to let the matter be heard from day-to-day i.e. We are ready for the hearing from July 12 to 15,” he said.