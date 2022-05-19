Gyanvapi case: Hari Shankar Jain is unwell, matter may be adjourned, says Vishnu Shankar Jain

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on May 19 in Delhi, informed that Advocate Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow. He also informed that the Trial Court will move forward after the hearing of the SC. “Two proceedings can't go on simultaneously. I had given undertaking that since Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow, matter may be adjourned till tomorrow. Let SC decide and we'll proceed accordingly,” the advocate said.