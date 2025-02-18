Gyanesh Kumar Who Is New Chief Election Commissioner Who Played Key Role In Article 370 Abrogation

Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, was appointed as the next chief election commissioner on Monday, under a new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC), the law ministry said. The selection committee was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and they collectively decided the successor of outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.