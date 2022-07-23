Search icon
GVMC commissions floating solar power plant on reservoir in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioned a floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Andhra Pradesh. The plant can produce 4.2 million units of power every year. It is also saving 54,000 tonnes of coal per year. “Power plant has been started on 12 acres of area, it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year. Besides that, we're also saving 54,000 tonnes of coal per year and reducing emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year,” GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha.

