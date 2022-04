Guwahati Municipal Polls: Voting underway for 57 out of 60 wards

Voting is underway for 57 out of 60 wards under Guwahati Municipal Polls on April 22. Candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested. As many as 197 candidates are in fray for these elections. The voting started from 7.30 am. EVMs are being used for the first time for all 60 wards under GMC.