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Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Guwahati Hotel Firing Cold Blooded Murder Deceased Victims Family Members Reacts On Shooting

On the Guwahati hotel firing, Surajit Kalita, a family member of the deceased, says, "My wife and Helena Bharali are cousins, and we share a very close relationship. Helena Bharali has two children, who are now with us.

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On the Guwahati hotel firing, Surajit Kalita, a family member of the deceased, says, "My wife and Helena Bharali are cousins, and we share a very close relationship. Helena Bharali has two children, who are now with us.

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