Guwahati Hotel Firing Cold Blooded Murder Deceased Victims Family Members Reacts On Shooting
On the Guwahati hotel firing, Surajit Kalita, a family member of the deceased, says, "My wife and Helena Bharali are cousins, and we share a very close relationship. Helena Bharali has two children, who are now with us.
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On the Guwahati hotel firing, Surajit Kalita, a family member of the deceased, says, "My wife and Helena Bharali are cousins, and we share a very close relationship. Helena Bharali has two children, who are now with us.