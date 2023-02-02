Guwahati: G-20 Sustainable Financial Working Group Meeting begins

The two-day G-20 sustainable Financial Working Group Meeting began in Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati on February 02. The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations, and also officials from the Government of India. The agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the inaugural session.