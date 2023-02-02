Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Guwahati: G-20 Sustainable Financial Working Group Meeting begins

The two-day G-20 sustainable Financial Working Group Meeting began in Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati on February 02. The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations, and also officials from the Government of India. The agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the inaugural session.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.