FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US Iran War: Explosions Reported In Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island As US launches Fresh strikes On Iran

US Iran War: Explosions Reported In Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island As US launches Fresh strikes On Iran

Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law

Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know

Gurugram News: Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG, Kills Self By Jumping Before Train

Gurugram News: Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG, Kills Self By Jumping Before Train

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Gurugram News Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG Kills Self By Jumping Before Train

A Gurugram software engineer allegedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ishara Ayubi from Sitapur. She lived in a rented flat in Gurugram's Sector 55.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A Gurugram software engineer allegedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ishara Ayubi from Sitapur. She lived in a rented flat in Gurugram's Sector 55.

Gurugram
gurugram techie news
Gurugram latest news
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law
Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know
Ashadi Wari tragedy: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims in Pune
Ashadi Wari: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims
Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?
Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?
Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed, netizens call her 'biggest snake'
Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed
Badrinath Donation Theft Case: Police arrest prime accused Pramod Nautiyal from Dehradun, to be produced in court today
Badrinath Donation Theft Case: Police arrest prime accused Pramod Nautiyal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement