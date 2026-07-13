Gurugram News Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG Kills Self By Jumping Before Train
A Gurugram software engineer allegedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ishara Ayubi from Sitapur. She lived in a rented flat in Gurugram's Sector 55.
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A Gurugram software engineer allegedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ishara Ayubi from Sitapur. She lived in a rented flat in Gurugram's Sector 55.