Gurugram News Air Hostess Sexually Assaulted While On Ventilator In Gurugram Hospital Police

A 46-year-old air hostess has alleged that she was sexually assaulted while on ventilator support in the ICU of a private hospital in Gurugram on April 6, according to police. The incident came to light on April 13, after the woman informed her husband following her discharge from the hospital. He then reported it to the authorities. A case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.