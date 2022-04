Gurugram: Drone spotted twice near IAF ammunition depot, FIR registered

Gurugram Police on April 12 registered an FIR based on a complaint by officials with the IAF ammunition depot, Gurgaon, alleging that a drone was sighted twice in the vicinity of the depot. According to officials, prima facie, it appeared that the drone came from the side of a biological laboratory in Sector 18 that has been experimenting with collecting blood samples with the drone. Investigation is underway.