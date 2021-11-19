{"id":"2920321","source":"DNA","title":"Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the occasion of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 19. Devotees also took holy dip at the ‘Sarovar’ on the occasion. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Prakash Utsav’, is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.\r

