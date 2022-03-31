Gulmaki Habib becomes 1st Muslim woman to head Bhadrak Municipality in Odisha

Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib hailing from Bhadrak in Odisha has smashed many social and political conventions by becoming first Muslim woman to head municipality in Odisha. She won the election by a margin of 3,256 votes and secured herself the position of Chairperson in Bhadrak Municipality. While speaking to ANI, Gulmaki said, "I will work for the development of the city. Everyone supported me as there is no divide between Hindus and Muslims here."