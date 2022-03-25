Gulab Chand Kataria chokes up during discussion in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on March 24 choked up in the House during the discussion over the Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022. He addressed the problems faced by the aspirants in the examination. The State Assembly passed the Bill through a voice vote.