“Gujaratis reply with ballot…” Amit Shah slams Congress for using inappropriate words for PM Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow at Sanand in Ahmedabad on December 01. Voting for the first phase of the elections is underway. The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. While asked about the remarks made by Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat election, Union Home Minister said that Gujaratis will reply with ballot.