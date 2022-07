Gujarat: Youth builds robotic chariot for Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

With the start of annual Jagannath RathYatra, Jai Makwana from Vadodara city has built up a robotic chariot for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Makwana calls the chariot an amalgamation of science & traditions. The robotic rath is operated through phone Bluetooth instead of the traditional rope.