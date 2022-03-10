Gujarat: Woman dies after bus runs over her in Vadodara

A woman died after being run over by a bus in Vadodara, Gujarat on March 09. "The victim Shivani, who was a student, was entering the bus station when a bus ran over her on Tuesday. She was severely injured and succumbed to injuries the next day,” said DJ Chavda, ACP, Vadodara. “The accused driver has been held and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections”, the ACP added. The father of the deceased accused that the driver purposely ran the bus over his daughter. “I demand justice for my daughter,” said victim’s father.