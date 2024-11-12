Gujarat Vadodara Blast Massive Blast At IOCL Refinery; Workers Evacuate Amid Rising Smoke

A massive explosion has rocked the IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat, causing thick clouds of smoke to fill the area. Following the blast, workers were urgently evacuated as firefighters rushed to control the situation. This video covers the unfolding events at the scene, highlighting the impact on the refinery, emergency response efforts, and safety protocols being implemented.