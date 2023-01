Gujarat: State Yog Board, Patanjali Yog Samiti organise Yoga Shivir in Ahmedabad

Gujarat State Yog Board and Patanjali Yog Samiti on June 19 organised Yoga Shivir in Ahmedabad ahead of International Yoga Day. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga during the event. International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015.