Gujarat: Squad of 7 women foresters guard 2,500 hectares of forest land in Surat

A squad of 7 women foresters in Surat are protecting 2,500 hectares of forest land in Khod Amba range of Mandvi Range Forest Department. They guard the jungle 24 hours a day saving the valuables of the jungle. Pooja Singh, a Beat Guard, said that the squad deals with forest fires, animals like snakes and leopards along with guarding other valuables of the jungle.