Gujarat riots SC junks Zakia Jafri plea upholds clean chit given to Narendra Modi

SC dismissed a plea challenging a clean chit to then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots, The plea was filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. SC upheld a Gujarat court’s order accepting SIT’s closure report exonerating 64 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the larger conspiracy.