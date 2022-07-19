Search icon
Gujarat rains: 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam in Tapi River

At least 60,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Ukai dam on July 18, which has been built across the Tapi river in Gujarat's Tapi district, as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days. Incessant rainfall for the past few days has affected many districts of Gujarat. Earlier on July 15, the Navsari district has also been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.

