Gujarat rain: Police, NDRF teams rescue people living in low-lying areas of Valsad

Police and NDRF teams are rescuing people living in the low-lying areas of Valsad district on July 13, after heavy rainfall and flood-like situation in the region. District administrations have been instructed to carry out rescue and relief operations, power supply, water supply, and health services as well as necessary coordination of NDRF, and SDRF teams. Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari, and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. 51 state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged.