Gujarat Rain: Parts of Navsari district submerged in flash flood

Amid incessant downpour, parts of Navsari district in Gujarat were inundated on July 13. According to Regional Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Gujarat for the next four days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. NDRF teams are pressed into action for the rescue operation. Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from various areas.