Gujarat Polls Congress MLA arrives at polling booth on bicycle with LPG cylinder to cast his vote

Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani left his residence with a gas cylinder on a bicycle to cast his vote in Amreli. The Congress leader went to polling station on bicycle to underscore the issue of high fuel prices. The first phase of voting for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began on Dec 01. The fate of 788 candidates from 39 political parties in fray.