Gujarat Polls 2022: Senior citizen voters cast their votes in Bharuch

Voting for the first phase for Gujarat polls begun on December 01. Senior citizens exercised their franchise in Bharuch, Gujarat. The first phase of the voting for Gujarat polls begun across 89 constituencies spread over 19 districts of the state. The fate of 788 candidates from 39 political parties in fray. The voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm. BJP, Congress and AAP are all set for the tight contest.