Gujarat Polls 2022 Purnesh Modi casts his vote in Surat

Purnesh Modi, Minister of Civil Aviation from Gujarat, cast his vote in the first phase of the ongoing Gujarat Assembly Polls on December 01. Prior to the voting, he offered prayers at his residence. Voting for the first phase of Gujarat polls begun on December 01. The fate of 788 candidates from 39 political parties in the fray. The voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm. BJP, Congress and AAP are all set for the tight contest.