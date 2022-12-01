Gujarat Polls 2022 Preparations underway ahead of voting for first phase

Preparations are underway for the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 01 after intense campaigning by all the political parties. The fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling. As per ECI, voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates. The ruling BJP is exuding confidence in retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desperate to come back to power in the state, while, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on ‘anti-incumbency’ and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power.